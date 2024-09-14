Williams’ late touchdown rescues No. 16 LSU in 36-33 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Josh Williams scored on a 2-yard run with 1:12 left and mistake-prone No. 16 LSU rallied to beat South Carolina 36-33 to open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday. The Tigers (2-1, 1-0 SEC) trailed 17-0 and were still trailing in the final two minutes when Williams took a handoff through a big hole on the left side and into the the end zone for the winning score. LSU players jumped with joy, but it was probably just as much relief after trailing most of the game. It was the Tigers eighth straight win over South Carolina.

