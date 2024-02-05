Williams insists Alex Albon is signed through 2025 as F1 free agency begins before season starts

Alex Albon is under contract at Williams through 2025 and Lewis Hamilton’s impending move from Mercedes to Ferrari should not be an opening for rival Formula One teams to start calling Albon. Williams team principal James Vowles says he had not felt the need to publicize Albon’s contract details until the 27-year-old driver began being linked as a possible replacement for Hamilton at Mercedes or Sergio Perez at Red Bull. Albon admitted there have been outside conversations about his future. He said his management team handles all talks.

