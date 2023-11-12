Williams, Hunter combine for 6 TDs as Howard rolls past North Carolina Central 50-20

WASHINGTON (AP) — Quinton Williams threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Jarett Hunter added more than 100 yards rushing and two touchdowns as Howard rolled to a 50-20 victory over North Carolina Central/ Williams was 23-of-33 passing for 277 yards, hitting Kasey Hawthorne six times for 114 yards that included 15- and 65-yard touchdown passes. Williams also bullied into the end zone from the 1-yard line for the only touchdown in the first quarter. Davius Richard threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score for North Carolina Central (8-2, 3-1), which entered ranked seventh in the FCS coaches poll.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.