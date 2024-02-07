Williams hits late shot in his 2nd game with Rutgers to help beat Maryland 56-53

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mawot Mag scored 15 points, Jeremiah Williams added 14 points in his second game with Rutgers, and the Scarlet Knights held off Maryland 56-53. Derek Simpson put Rutgers ahead 52-43 with 2:56 remaining, but he was called for a technical foul and Maryland scored the next eight points to get within 52-51 after two free throws by Jahmir Young. Simpson dribbled down the clock and was surrounded at the 3-point line before handing it off to Williams with about four seconds left on the shot clock. Williams drove into the lane and made a contested layup with 34.2 seconds left for a 54-51 lead. Maryland answered with a quick layup but Mag made two free throws with 17.9 left to regain a three-point lead.

