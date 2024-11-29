Williams, Haskins, Cornish each score 18 and Dartmouth makes 17 3s in 88-83 win over Boston College

BOSTON (AP) — Jayden Williams, Cade Haskins and Ryan Cornish each scored 18 points and Dartmouth made 17 3-pointers in an 88-83 victory over Boston College to snap the Eagles five-game winning streak. Brandon Mitchell-Day made two free throws with 16.5 seconds left to give Dartmouth an 86-82 lead and Cornish made a steal at the other end to deny BC a shot attempt. Cornish was fouled after the steal and made both free throws for a six point lead. Elijah Strong missed BC’s 10th straight 3-pointer of the second half at the other end. Dartmouth (3-3) won its first road game in the series with Boston College since Jan. 3, 1963. BC had beaten Dartmouth in 12 of the last 13, dating to the 1976-77 season.

