Williams gives up 1 run on 6 hits, Zedak hits solo homer; Northwestern takes Game 1 at Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Danielle Williams gave up a run on six hits with six strikeouts, Angela Zedak hit a solo homer and No. 12 seed Northwestern beat fifth-seeded Alabama 3-1 in Game 1 of a best-of-three series at the Tuscaloosa Super Regional. Northwestern, which has won eight games in a row can secure a trip to the 2023 Women’s College World Series with a win in Game 2. Zedak hit a two-out solo homer in the top of the second to open the scoring, Nader singled to open the third and later scored on Jordyn Rudd’s infield single and Zedak scored on a single by Nader in the fourth to give Northwestern 3-0 lead. Kristen White hit a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the fourth for No. 5 seed Alabama.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.