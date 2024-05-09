Williams gives Gotham 1-0 win over Dash and Shaw converts PK in 2-0 victory over Utah

Lynn Williams scored an early goal and Gotham FC hung on for a 1-0 victory over the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League. Jaedyn Shaw scored on a penalty kick and the San Diego Wave defeated the expansion Utah Royals 2-0 later on Wednesday. Makenzy Doniak got the Wave’s second goal. The Kansas City Current remained undefeated in a scoreless draw with the Seattle Reign.

