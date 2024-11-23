Williams, Gary score 16 each and Nebraska shuts down Kalkbrenner in 74-63 win over No. 14 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Brice Williams and Juwan Gary each scored 16 points, and Nebraska never trailed in a 74-63 victory over No. 14 Creighton. The Cornhuskers held preseason All-American Ryan Kalkbrenner to four points — all on free throws — while winning on their in-state rival’s home court for the second time in the past three seasons. Texas Tech transfer Pop Isaacs scored 25 points for the Bluejays, while Kalkbrenner had 11 rebounds. Wisconsin transfer Connor Essegian had 15 points for Nebraska.

