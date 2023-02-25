Williams free throws allow Nevada to edge Fresno State 60-56

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Darrion Williams hit two free throws with 23 seconds left to allow Nevada to hold off Fresno State, 60-56. Nevada took a nine-point lead on Jarod Lucas’ jumper with seven minutes left, 55-46, but Fresno State answered with a 10-2 run to make it 57-56 when Jordan Campbell dunked with 3:30 left. But it was the final field goal made by either team the rest of the way.

