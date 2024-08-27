Williams drops Logan Sargeant from its F1 lineup mid-season and promotes Franco Colapinto

GROVE, England (AP) — Formula 1’s only American driver, Logan Sargeant, has been dropped mid-season by Williams as the team promoted Formula 2 driver Franco Colapinto in his place. Colapinto will make his debut at this week’s Italian Grand Prix. Sargeant leaves F1 with one point from 36 race starts since he joined Williams for the 2023 season. Sargeant was already due to be replaced for next season as Carlos Sainz Jr. moves from Ferrari to Williams to partner Alex Albon for 2025. Colapinto becomes the first driver from Argentina in F1 since Gaston Mazzacane in 2001.

