Williams does it again with 2 saves in shootout for South Africa to finish 3rd at Africa Cup

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — South Africa captain Ronwen Williams has done it again with two penalty saves in the shootout to beat Congo 6-5 on penalties for the Bafana Bafana to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations. Their match had ended scoreless after normal time. No extra time was played. Williams made four penalty saves in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde. He saved Chancel Mbemba’s fifth penalty for Congo to keep his team in the match, then saved Meschack Elia’s effort to win it. Host nation Ivory Coast plays three-time champion Nigeria in Sunday’s final.

