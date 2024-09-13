Williams could be down 2 WRs with Odunze, Allen game-time decisions for Bears against Texans

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams could be missing two key wide receivers when the Chicago Bears visit the Houston Texans. Coach Matt Eberflus says Rome Odunze and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen will be game-time decisions. Both players were listed as questionable for the game on Sunday night. Odunze practiced Friday on a limited basis after sitting out the previous two days because of a sprained knee, while Allen did not practice this week due to a heel issue.

