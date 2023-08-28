Williams, Copper rally Sky to 90-85 victory over Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Elizabeth Williams scored 23 points, Kahleah Copper added a double-double and the Chicago Sky rallied in the second half to beat the Seattle Storm 90-85. Chicago (14-21) stayed in the hunt for a spot in the playoffs with the victory. The Sky trail the Los Angeles Sparks by 1.5 games for the eighth and final berth. Chicago is two games behind seventh-place Atlanta with five games left to play. Seattle (10-25) lost its third straight game and was eliminated from the playoffs.

