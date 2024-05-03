Williams brothers star for Athletic Bilbao in win over Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Brothers Iñaki and Nico Williams have combined twice to give Athletic Bilbao a 2-0 victory over Getafe in the Spanish league. Iñaki scored twice on Friday. Athletic’s victory was marred by two red cards and a late sending off for coach Ernesto Valverde. To compound Getafe’s misery, forward Mason Greenwood missed a late penalty for the home side.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.