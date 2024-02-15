Williams, Broome lead No. 13 Auburn to 101-61 rout of No. 11 South Carolina

By JOHN ZENOR The Associated Press
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after blocking the shot of South Carolina guard Jacobi Wright (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 23 points and Johni Broome added 21 to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 101-61 blowout of 11th-ranked South Carolina. It was the Tigers’ most lopsided win over a ranked team. They rolled to a 22-point halftime lead and moved into a second-place tie with the Gamecocks in the SEC, just behind Alabama. Williams shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and Broome was 4 of 5. Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with 22 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.