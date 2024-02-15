Williams, Broome lead No. 13 Auburn to 101-61 rout of No. 11 South Carolina

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Jaylin Williams scored 23 points and Johni Broome added 21 to lead No. 13 Auburn to a 101-61 blowout of 11th-ranked South Carolina. It was the Tigers’ most lopsided win over a ranked team. They rolled to a 22-point halftime lead and moved into a second-place tie with the Gamecocks in the SEC, just behind Alabama. Williams shot 5 of 7 on 3-pointers and Broome was 4 of 5. Meechie Johnson led South Carolina with 22 points.

