Williams, Bears look to stop skid while Rams hope to build on dramatic win
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears look to get back to winning, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams hope to build on a dramatic win. Chicago has dropped two straight since a season-opening win over Tennessee, losing at Houston and Indianapolis. Williams showed some promise against the Colts last week. The No. 1 overall draft pick threw for a Bears rookie record of 363 yards and his first two touchdowns. But he also had two interceptions and got sacked four times behind a shaky line. The Rams are coming off a dramatic win over San Francisco.
