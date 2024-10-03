Williams, Bears look to build on progress when they host Panthers

Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears look to build on the progress they showed last week when they host Andy Dalton and the Carolina Panthers. The Bears showed the efficiency and explosiveness in beating the Los Angeles Rams last week that general manager Ryan Poles envisioned when he overhauled the offense in the offseason. Dalton has given Carolina’s offense a needed spark since taking over for the benched Bryce Young two weeks ago. The Panthers averaged just 13.9 points and 294.4 yards per game last season. But in two games under Dalton, they’ve averaged 30 points and 406 yards.

