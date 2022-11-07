Williams: Auburn T Troxell out for season with knee injury

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn right tackle Austin Troxell is out for the season with a knee injury. Interim coach Carnell Williams said Troxell was scheduled to have surgery on Monday for an injury sustained in Saturday’s overtime loss to Mississippi State. The sixth-year senior played in 40 games in his Auburn career. Brenden Coffey is listed as the starter at right tackle for Saturday night’s game against Texas A&M.

