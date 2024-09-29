Williams and the Rams lament their missed opportunities in a loss to the Bears

CHICAGO (AP) — Playing without their best two receivers, the Los Angeles Rams made four trips to the red zone at Chicago. Kyren Williams scored their only touchdown. That wasn’t enough. Not for Williams or the rest of the Rams. Williams had another solid performance, finishing with 94 yards on 19 carries. But the Rams were left lamenting their missed opportunities after Joshua Karty kicked four field goals in a 24-18 loss to the Bears.

