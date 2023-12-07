Williams and Newbury combine for 36 points and 7 3s as San Francisco beats Vanderbilt 73-60

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Williams scored 18 points, Ndewedo Newbury had 17 and San Francisco never trailed in its 73-60 win over Vanderbilt. Williams and Newbury were a combined 13 of 20 from the floor and 7-of-12 shooting from long range. Jonathan Mogbo, who finished with a career-high 23 points in the Dons’ 72-61 loss at Arizona State on Sunday, was held to just four points but grabbed 14 rebounds to go with nine assists. Malik Thomas added 10 points for San Francisco (6-3). Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points and Ezra Manjon had 10 for Vanderbilt (4-5).

