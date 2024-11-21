Williams, Agbo score 20 points apiece, USC beats San Jose State 82-68

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terrence Williams II and Chibuzo Agbo scored 20 points apiece, Wesley Yates III added 14 and Southern California beat San Jose State 82-68. Matt Knowling finished with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting with eight rebounds and five assists for USC (4-1). Josh Uduje made 5 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting overall for San Jose State (1-4) and Will McClendon added 18 points, including four 3s. Williams converted a three-point play that gave USC the lead for good amid a 13-2 run that made it 23-18 when Williams hit a jumper to cap the spurt with 7:50 left in the first half. The Trojans, who shot 62% (16 of 26) in the second half, made 32 of 56 (57%) overall.

