Williams accounts for 5 touchdowns, No. 5 USC outlasts Arizona State 42-28

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 322 yards and accounted for five touchdowns, Marshawn Lloyd ran for 154 yards and No. 5 Southern California outlasted Arizona State’s upset bid with a 42-28 win. Nearly five-touchdown favorites, the high-scoring Trojans were off-kilter offensively for long stretches, plagued by ill-timed penalties and an early fumble in their own end. The Trojans’ defense stepped up while the offense stagnated, coming up with three big sacks, including one that led to a fumble near midfield. Williams darted and danced through Arizona State’s defense on the ensuing drive, hitting Brenden Rice for a 29-yard touchdown and a 35-21 lead. Williams threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more.

