Williams accounts for 3 TDs, No. 21 UNLV beats Nevada 38-14 to make Mountain West title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 21 UNLV will play for the Mountain West championship after defeating Nevada 38-14. The Rebels will face No. 11 Boise State on Friday for the conference title and the Group of Five’s spot in the College Football Playoff. No. 18 Tulane’s 34-24 loss to Memphis on Thursday night cleared the way for the Rebels to set up a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the Broncos. Boise State beat UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25.

