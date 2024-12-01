Williams accounts for 3 TDs, No. 21 UNLV beats Nevada 38-14 to make Mountain West title game

By MARK ANDERSON The Associated Press
UNLV defensive backs Cameron Oliver (5) and Johnathan Baldwin (3) celebrate after Oliver intercepted the ball against Nevada during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Becker]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Hajj-Malik Williams passed for two touchdowns and ran for another score and No. 21 UNLV will play for the Mountain West championship after defeating Nevada 38-14. The Rebels will face No. 11 Boise State on Friday for the conference title and the Group of Five’s spot in the College Football Playoff. No. 18 Tulane’s 34-24 loss to Memphis on Thursday night cleared the way for the Rebels to set up a win-and-you’re-in showdown with the Broncos. Boise State beat UNLV 29-24 on Oct. 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.