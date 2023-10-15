Williams’ 3 passing TDs help Mississippi Valley State end five-game skid with win over UAPB

Itta Bena, Miss. (AP) — Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 265 yards and three touchdowns and Mississippi Valley State never trailed in its 42-17 win over Arkansas Pine-Bluff. Chancellor Edwards went 9-for-11 passing for 72 yards and two touchdowns for Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

