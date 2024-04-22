William Nylander misses second straight game for Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) gets between Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Nick Paul (20) and defenseman Darren Raddysh (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Chris O'Meara]

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto forward William Nylander was not in the lineup again for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston. Nylander also missed Saturday’s series opener with an undisclosed injury. Boston won 5-1. Nylander was the team’s No. 2 scorer. He had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in the regular season.

