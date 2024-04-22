William Nylander misses second straight game for Maple Leafs

BOSTON (AP) — Toronto forward William Nylander was not in the lineup again for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs’ first-round playoff series against Boston. Nylander also missed Saturday’s series opener with an undisclosed injury. Boston won 5-1. Nylander was the team’s No. 2 scorer. He had 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in the regular season.

