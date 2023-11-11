William & Mary uses 5 Hampton turnovers to rally for 31-10 victory

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — William & Mary took advantage of five Hampton turnovers, including Kevin Jarrell’s fourth-quarter pick-6, for a 31-10 victory. The Tribe scored all of its points after Pirates turnovers, including 24 in the fourth quarter — the final 21 points coming on three touchdowns scored in just over three minutes. Tyler Hughes connected with JT Mayo down the right sideline at about the 50 and it turned into a 76-yard score with just under seven minutes left. Then Jarrell returned one of four Christopher Zellous interceptions 40 yards for a score 10 seconds later and Hughes ran in for a 6-yard score less than two minutes after that.

