William & Mary rolls past Maine 28-3 behind 331-yard rushing attack

WILLIAMSBURG, Md. (AP) — Bronson Yoder and Malachi Imoh both went over 100 yards rushing and William & Mary defeated Maine 28-3. Yoder ran for 163 yards, including a short touchdown run early in the second quarter for the game’s first points. Imoh added 103 yards on 12 carries. Darius Wilson threw for a score and ran for another for the Tribe, ranked fifth in the FCS coaches poll. Martin Lucas added a short touchdown run and JT Mayo had the scoring catch for William & Mary. The Tribe had 331 yards rushing.

