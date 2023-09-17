William & Mary rides Imoh’s touchdown, huge defensive effort to 15-7 win over Charleston Southern

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Malachi Imoh scored the game’s only offensive touchdown and the William & Mary defense took care of the rest in a 15-7 victory over Charleston Southern. The Tribe allowed just 97 yards and eight first downs. William & Mary scored a safety when Nate Lynn forced a fumble and Charleston Southern recovered in its own end zone. Imoh’s touchdown came on a 12-yard run in the third quarter and William & Mary had no trouble holding on for the win behind its defense that entered the game fourth in FCS in total defense at 233 yards per game and 12th in scoring defense at 15 points per game.

