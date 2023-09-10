William & Mary dominates Wofford in 23-6 win

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson threw for 185 yards and a touchdown and FCS No. 4 William & Mary never trailed as it beat Wofford 23-6. The Tribe established control at the outset when they took the opening drive and marched 81 yards in 10 plays in six minutes. The drive ended when Bronson Yoder ran it from the 2. William & Mary had a 382-156 total yard advantage.

