William Byron, Martin Truex Jr. continue 1-2 NASCAR battle on front row at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. are 1-2 for most wins in the Cup Series. Truex and Byron are 1-2 in the points standings. They’ll be 1-2 again Sunday at Pocono Raceway. Byron turned a fast lap in the No. 24 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports of 170.629 mph to take the top spot. Truex joined him on the front row in with a lap of 170.235 in the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. That puts the two NASCAR championship favorites on the front row at Pocono.

