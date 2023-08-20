William Byron dominates at Watkins Glen for his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season

By MARK LONG The Associated Press
Current points leader William Byron looks on during ceremonies before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Skip Rowland)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Skip Rowland]

William Byron dominated the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International and notched his Cup Series-leading fifth victory of the season. Driving the No. 24 Chevrolet for powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports, Byron overtook Michael McDowell in the first quarter of the 90-lap event and pretty much remained in controlled the rest of the way. Pole-sitter Denny Hamlin was second, followed by Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger and Ty Gibbs. It was Byron’s first win on a road course in six Cup seasons. It came in the penultimate race of the regular season.

