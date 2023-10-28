Willcox, Reed lead Brown to 30-26 victory over Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jake Willcox threw three touchdown passes, Isaiah Reed had two interceptions, including one at the goal line with 56 seconds left to play, and Brown held off Pennsylvania 30-26. Willcox completed 7 of 9 passes on the first possession of the second half for Brown (4-3, 2-2 Ivy League), capping a 12-play, 80-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Solomon Miller and the Bears led by 27-17. Maron added a 21-yard field goal for a 13-point advantage heading to the final quarter. Aidan Sayin connected with Jared Richardson for a 13-yard touchdown, completing 6 of 8 passes in an 80-yard drive to get Pennsylvania (5-2, 2-2) within 30-24 with 8:57 left to play. Sayin drove the Quakers to a first-and-goal at the 9-yard line, but Reed picked off a third-down pass.

