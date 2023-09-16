Willcox helps Brown win opener, 29-25 over Bryant

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Jake Willcox tossed a 4-yard touchdown to Dillon Golden with 13 seconds remaining and Brown rallied last to beat Bryant 29-25 in the Bears’ season opener. Ryan Clark ran 5 yards for a touchdown with 63 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs (1-2) a 25-22 lead. Willcox needed just six plays and 43 seconds to march Brown 76 yards for the winning score. Willcox completed 36 of 49 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns for the Bears. Wes Rockett caught eight passes for 121 yards and two scores.

