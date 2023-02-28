Willard’s Terrapins on the rise after stellar home season

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard has Maryland on track to reach the NCAA Tournament in his first season as coach. A big part of the team’s improvement has come at home. The Terps went 16-1 and did not lose a conference game this season in College Park. The team has also drawn big crowds and brought some excitement back to this fan base. That’s no small feat for a program that’s less than a decade removed from leaving the ACC and joining the Big Ten.

