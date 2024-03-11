Will Wade’s return to coaching has meant heady times for resurgent McNeese State

Hiring former LSU basketball coach Will Wade came with no small measure of risk for McNeese State athletic director Heath Shroyer. Shroyer says he had “a lot of people” tell him he was crazy for hiring a coach who’d been fired in 2022 amid an NCAA probe into recruiting violations. Now McNeese is 28-3, the No. 1 seed in the Southland Conference tournament and just two victories away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years. Wade says he’s grateful for his second chance and has emerged a better person from his recent career troubles. Wade says it’s easier for him now to relax and enjoy coaching. McNeese State opens postseason play in the Southland tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.

