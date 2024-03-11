Will Wade’s return to coaching has meant heady times for resurgent McNeese State

By BRETT MARTEL The Associated Press
McNeese State coach Will Wade, second lfrom eft, reacts with his team during an NCAA college basketball game against New Orleans in New Orleans, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. Wade was suspended for the first 10 games of the 2023–24 season by the NCAA but the team went to a 28-3 record and finished first in the Southland Conference. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthew Hinton]

Hiring former LSU basketball coach Will Wade came with no small measure of risk for McNeese State athletic director Heath Shroyer. Shroyer says he had “a lot of people” tell him he was crazy for hiring a coach who’d been fired in 2022 amid an NCAA probe into recruiting violations. Now McNeese is 28-3, the No. 1 seed in the Southland Conference tournament and just two victories away from its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 22 years. Wade says he’s grateful for his second chance and has emerged a better person from his recent career troubles. Wade says it’s easier for him now to relax and enjoy coaching. McNeese State opens postseason play in the Southland tournament semifinals on Tuesday night.

