Will Wade gets 5-year extension at McNeese State amid Cowboys’ dramatic turnaround

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — First-year McNeese State coach Will Wade has signed a five-year contract extension worth at least $700,000 per year. Wade resumed coaching this season for the first time since being fired by LSU in 2022 because of NCAA recruiting violations. The deal was announced by Athletic Director Heath Schroyer on Tuesday and comes as McNeese is in the midst of a dramatic turnaround. The Cowboys are 20-3 with notable victories over VCU and Michigan. They went 11-23 a season ago. The new contract includes a buyout of $1.25 million if Wade moves to another job before the end of August. The buyout drops $1 million the following year and to $500,000 the year after that.

