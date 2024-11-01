Will Smith, the Sharks’ other top prospect, finally has breakout moment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Will Smith had a huge smile on his face after scoring his first NHL goal in the first period on Thursday, lighting up the jumbotron as the San Jose crowd roared its approval. Smith, the fourth overall pick in the 2023 draft, has gotten less fanfare than Macklin Celebrini. But Smith, 19, is perhaps as equally important to the franchise’s future. But even as Smith struggled, the Sharks have kept believing in him. His skillset was obvious ash he scored twice in the Sharks’ 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

