Will she or won’t she? Teen star Caicedo could try for an Olympics-U20 World Cup double

Colombian soccer star Linda Caicedo is preparing to play at the Olympics in France and maybe the under-20 Women’s World Cup hosted by her home country starting in late August. The 19-year-old is one of soccer’s brightest young stars. Crowded schedules and the big stage are nothing new to Caicedo, a cancer survivor who was a breakout star at the senior Women’s World Cup last summer. Sometimes referred to as Colombia’s Neymar, Caicedo is unfazed by all the attention and pressure that rests on her narrow shoulders. Her battle with ovarian cancer at 15 has given her perspective beyond her years.

