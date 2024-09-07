Will Rogers passes for 4 TDs, Washington routs Eastern Michigan 30-9

SEATTLE (AP) — Will Rogers passed for 261 yards and four touchdowns and rebuilt Washington overcame another slow start to beat Eastern Michigan 30-9. The Huskies (2-0) failed to score in the first quarter for the second straight week to open the season under new head coach Jedd Fisch. But Rogers threw three touchdowns in the second quarter, including two to Denzel Boston, to help rev up the Washington offense. Rogers completed 10-of-13 passes in the second quarter for 154 yards after his team fell behind 3-0 against the Mid-American Conference foe. He finished 21 of 26 and has completed 78% of his passes for 511 yards in his first two UW games with five TD passes and no interceptions.

