Will Rogers leads Mississippi State in Zach Arnett’s debut, Bulldogs roll past SE Louisiana, 48-7

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Will Rogers threw for threw for 227 yards and Mississippi State overcame a slow start and rolled 48-7 over Southeastern Louisiana in the season opener for both schools. The game marked the debut of head coach Zach Arnett, who coached the Bulldogs in the ReliaQuest Bowl win over Illinois to close the 2022 season after legendary coach Mike Leach died suddenly last December. Leach was honored by the Bulldogs following the first quarter with his widow, Sharon in attendance.

