Will Riley’s 31 points are the most by an Illinois freshman in their debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Will Riley scored 26 of his 31 points in the second half to set an Illinois scoring record in a freshman debut and the Illini eased by Eastern Illinois 112-67. Riley scored 15 of Illinois’ 17 points late in the second half, including 12 straight to take a 41-point lead. He finished 10 of 13 from the field in just 25 minutes, making 5 of 6 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line. Riley made all four of his 3-pointers in the second half, including a four-point play with 5:14 left. Illinois has won nine straight openers, a streak that began with an 81-62 victory over Southeast Missouri in 2016. The Fighting Illini have hosted Eastern Illinois for its season opener the last three seasons.

