Will Richard and Walter Clayton Jr. lead the way as No. 21 Florida handles Florida A&M 84-60

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 20 points, Walter Clayton Jr. added 17 and No. 21 Florida led the entire way in an 84-60 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night. Alijah Martin chipped in 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Gators (5-0), who extended their best start in embattled coach Todd Golden’s three seasons. Golden has acknowledged a school inquiry into sexual harassment and stalking allegations. Florida dominated from the opening tip, taking advantage of its size and speed to build a double-digit lead early in the first half. Sterling Young led the Rattlers (0-4) with 12 points.

