Will Power suffers engine hiccup as Chevrolet and Honda struggle ahead of Indy 500 qualifying

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Will Power had the seventh engine issue for Chevrolet in two days when his Team Penske entry sputtered during Sunday morning practice ahead of Indianapolis 500 qualifying. Chevrolet had six engine problems on Saturday, when Power, Scott McLaughlin and reigning Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden swept the front row to position themselves for pole-running wins Sunday. Honda hasn’t had it much easier, with seven engine changes since last weekend’s race on the Indianapolis road course. Two of the engine changes were made for Graham Rahal, who openly has questioned if Rahal Letterman Lanigan teammate Takuma Sato has received a favorable top-performing engine from Honda.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.