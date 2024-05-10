Will Power and Josef Newgarden begin Indy quests by adapting to new strategists and engineers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 winners and series champions Josef Newgarden and Will Power started Friday’s practice rounds for the Indianapolis Grand Prix by getting acclimated to new radio voices. How quickly they make the transition could determine whether they can complete their May quests on the two race courses at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. A cheating scandal prompted Team Penske to impose two-race suspensions on race strategists and engineers for both drivers earlier this week, meaning they will sit out Saturday’s Indy GP and the Indy 500 on May 26.

