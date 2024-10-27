Will McElvain throws 3 TD passes, Malachi Henry catches 2, and Central Arkansas tops North Alabama

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Will McElvain threw three touchdown passes, two of them to Malachi Henry, and Central Arkansas rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat North Alabama 24-19. The Bears won their homecoming game on the strength of McElvain’s arm as he completed 21 of 31 passes for 250 yards. The touchdowns to Henry were the receiver’s only catches, one for 69 yards and the other for 21. After trailing 13-10 at halftime, McElvain rallied the Bears in the second half, hitting Henry with the 21-yard score early in the third quarter for a 17-13 lead, then connecting with Henry on the 69-yard play early in the fourth for a 24-13 lead.

