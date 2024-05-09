Will Levis sees the Titans’ offseason additions as proof team wants to win now

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Titans quarterback Will Levis couldn’t be happier at seeing all the new teammates Tennessee has added this offseason both through free agency and the draft. The Titans not only hired an offensive-minded coach in Brian Callahan, general manager Ran Carthon signed veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley in March and just added someone in Tyler Boyd who knows Callahan well from five seasons together in Cincinnati. That’s not including the seventh overall pick JC Latham being counted on as a significant upgrade at left tackle to protect Levis. The quarterback says the Titans are showing they want to win and not afraid to invest.

