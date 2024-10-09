Will Levis practices as the Titans hope QB plays against the visiting Colts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Will Levis returned to practice Wednesday, testing his recovery from a sprained right shoulder as the Tennessee Titans target the second-year quarterback’s return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Indianapolis Colts. Levis said he feels good but will need to see how he progresses through the week. Levis hurt his throwing shoulder trying to stretch the ball out for a first down in Miami. Mason Rudolph replaced Levis as the Titans beat the Dolphins for coach Brian Callahan’s first win. Levis flexed his left shoulder showing the bump around his left AC joint and said this injury isn’t as bad as that was.

