Will Levis feeling better with the Titans expecting him back at practice Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have an extra day coming off their early bye. Coach Brian Callahan is making sure that quarterback Will Levis uses that time for healing his throwing shoulder. Callahan said Monday that Levis would not practice as the Titans try to take advantage of the time with Levis spending much of his bye receiving treatment for the right shoulder hurt in a win over Miami. Callahan is expecting Levis to return to a normal practice schedule Wednesday preparing for Sunday’s visit from Indianapolis.

