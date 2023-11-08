Will Levis credits Ryan Tannehill for easing transition as he becomes Titans starting quarterback

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Tannehill’s first big move as a reserve quarterback for the Tennessee Titans came as he worked his way back into practice. The veteran made clear to Will Levis that the rookie now goes first in the team’s quarterback drills. Levis said Wednesday he didn’t want to step over Tannehill, who came to him first to alert the rookie. Levis said he knows the change announced Tuesday won’t change their relationship. Tannehill said he learned of the change talking with coach Mike Vrabel on Monday. Tannehill said the change isn’t fun, but he wants to handle the new situation with class.

