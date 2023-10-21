Will Jordan the latest in the line of prolific All Blacks wingers

PARIS (AP) — Will Jordan would be content not scoring a try in the Rugby World Cup final as long as New Zealand wins it. Jordan’s hat trick in the 44-6 semifinal win against Argentina on Friday gave him a tournament-leading eight tries and put him in the company of greatness. Nobody has scored more than eight tries in a single tournament. The only others to score eight were Jonah Lomu in 1995, Bryan Habana in 2007 and Julian Savea in 2015. If Jordan lines up for the All Blacks in the final next weekend, he will have a chance to break the record. He says, “I will be perfectly happy to take a zero on the scoresheet,” if it means winning the World Cup.

